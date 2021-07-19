Raven Software has grown by 50% in a year following the success of ‘Warzone’

Following the success of Call of Duty: Warzone, developer Raven Software has had to hire a lot more staff.

READ MORE: I’ll take Steam Deck over upgrading my gaming PC any day

According to a report by Video Games Chronicle, Raven Software has hired over 100 new members of staff in the past 12 months.

Advertisement

Using publicly available Linkedin data, it seems the company has hired at least 12 producers, over 30 artists and animators, almost 40 programmers and testers and 10 designers.

It looks like 350 people now work at Raven Software, compared to the 250 people mentioned in the credits for 2020’s Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Far Cry 6’s game director Ted Timmins has joined as Warzone‘s new creative director while William Fine (senior producer on Epic Games‘ Fortnite) and Respawn Entertainment‘s lead animator Manuel Torres Pineda have also joined the company.

There are still 44 open roles to fill though, as the company try to keep up with demand for Call of Duty: Warzone.

Launching in March 2020, it was announced that Warzone had surpassed over 100million players a little over a year later.

Advertisement

Recently Raven Software announced it’s commitment to keeping the game fair. A recent ban of over 50,000 accounts for repeat offending adds to the impressive half a million accounts that were banned before May.

In a blog post from the start of year, the developer wrote, “we continue to dedicate resources 24/7 to identify and combat cheats, including aimbots, wallhacks, trainers, stat hacks, texture hacks, leaderboard hacks, injectors, hex editors and any third party software that is used to manipulate game data or memory.”

“There’s no place for cheating,” the post continues. “We’re committed to this cause. We are listening and will not stop in our efforts.”

They’ve also started taking action against people promoting the use of AI-powered auto-aim software.

In other news, a dataminer has found PlayStation related images hidden within the Netflix app, suggesting that the streaming giant will be looking to offer Sony games alongside its own titles as it looks to add video games to its library of films, TV shows and documentaries.