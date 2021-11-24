Red Dead Online brings limited-time clothes back to the old West

Limited time clothing options have been reintroduced to Red Dead Redemption 2’s Red Dead Online.

After a six month absence, players can once again grab these limited-time items as part of the newest update to the popular western cousin of GTA Online. During this new event, players will have the chance to grab four items of clothing and one outfit. These are the Fanned Stovepipe Hat, Furred Gloves, Pelt Half Chaps, Raccoon Hat and the Tasman Outfit. These items are available until December 6.

You can read the full notes on this week’s update to Red Dead Online below, which are themed to American Thanksgiving:

A 50 percent RDO$ boost on Call to Arms – starting with Valentine until November 29, followed by Blackwater until December 6 – as well as a 50 percent RDO$ boost on all Hardcore Telegram Missions from A Tough Business

Red Dead Online players who connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account to Prime Gaming through December 20 will get a reward for a free Stable Stall and 5 Special Horse Medicines Plus Thanksgiving Bonuses: Butchers are paying 5X RDO$ on turkeys through November 25, Persistent Posse Setup Fees are waived, and all drinks at saloons and food provisions will be free from November 26 through 29.

