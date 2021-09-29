‘Red Dead Online’ has three new hardcore telegram missions

Three hardcore telegram missions are now available to players in Red Dead Online alongside certain bonuses, rewards, and opportunities for double XP.

Outlined in a Rockstar Games Newswire post, “J” has some more hardcore telegram missions for players, except this time enemies aren’t visible on the mini-map, and there’s no aim-assist either.

Good and Dead is the first mission, and it’ll have players going to Saint Denis, where they will only be given a description of the targets last known outfit. The cleaner the player makes a kill – so not alerting them, their gang members, or becoming wanted – the higher the reward will be.

Advertisement

Up next is Frontier Justice, where the Del Lobos gang has overtaken Armadillo and it will see players rescuing hostages. Some areas of the town are heavily guarded, but players can go about unnoticed as long as they don’t fire off gunshots.

The third and final mission, titled Cold Day in Hell, has players stealing robbery plans from a gang. “The documents’ contents are so sensitive,” says the post. “That the gang leadership’s gotten paranoid and only sent a small group of their numbers to hole themselves up in Colter with hopes that the bitter cold will deter any prying eyes and potential attackers. Rest assured that backup’s stationed at a short distance, though, should they hear any commotion.”

Until October 4, Trade and Moonshine sales in Red Dead Online will also net players an extra 50 per cent RDO$ and Role XP. Traders and Moonshiners will also get 25 Trader Goods and a Mash refill rewarded to them if they log into the game this week, while Quick Draw Club No. 3 members will receive a reward for a Trader resupply alongside a reward for 2,000 Moonshiner XP.

Double XP is also on all races across the game this week, as well as discounts for horses and stables.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, both the PC specs and general details for Battlefield 2042 have been detailed.