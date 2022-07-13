‘Red Dead Online’ players are holding a funeral for the game

Today (July 13) players are taking to Red Dead Online to hold a funeral for the game following Rockstar’s announcement that it would no longer be releasing “major themed content updates”.

July 13 is also the one-year anniversary of the last update for the action-adventure game.

Can't believe it's been a year! This game with so much protentional was abandoned way to soon! R.I.P Red Dead Online! #SaveRedDeadOnline #RIPRedDeadOnline #RedDeadFuneral https://t.co/KSjU8Q9kdv — JORDON 🇦🇺 (@_ITSJORDON) July 13, 2022

Red Dead Online was launched in 2019 but never reached the same heights as Grand Theft Auto Online.

“It has been a year since Red Dead Online was abandoned by Rockstar. Today is the day of its funeral and its graveyards are full of dedicated community members, mourning what they ultimately loved more than its creators did,” wrote one player.

“Can’t believe it’s been a year! This game with so much potential was abandoned way too soon! R.I.P Red Dead Online,” added another.

In a blog post shared earlier this month, Rockstar said that it has been “steadily moving more development resources towards the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series” meaning they would be “making some changes” to how Red Dead Online is updated going forward.”

“Alongside seasonal special events and experience improvements – plus other changes to enhance and maintain a healthy Red Dead Online environment – we plan to build upon existing modes and add new Telegram Missions this year, rather than delivering major themed content updates like in previous years,” shared Rockstar.

The announcement was not been well-received by fans, who have long accused Rockstar of “abandoning” Red Dead Redemption 2‘s multiplayer mode in lieu of supporting GTA Online.

