‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ mod turns Guarma into a relaxing holiday resort

A Red Dead Redemption 2 modder has transformed the tropical island of Guarma into a holiday resort that Arthur can visit as he pleases.

During the story of Red Dead Redemption 2, players visit Guarma under strained circumstances: a shipwreck and a revolution. Once the island’s chapter has been completed, there’s no way for players to return there in the vanilla game.

Thanks to Trelawny’s Travel, a mod created by El-Drewsifer, all of that changes.

As spotted by PCGamesN, Trelawny’s Travel transforms Guarma into a resort “where you can unwind to the fullest,” with plenty of activities available to help Arthur relax. This includes taking hot air balloon flights, sailing around on steam boats, swimming with turtles, and driving a buggy out through the resort’s mountains.

Other less conventional holiday activities include panther hunting, clearing out local hordes of zombies, and dealing with local O’Driscoll gang members – though all of this is optional, so anyone looking for a relaxing getaway doesn’t have to enable it.

You can download the mod via its Nexus Mods page, and the only prerequisite is the Script Hook RDR2 mod be installed. That being said, it does say that certain mods are “highly recommended”.

The page also shares instructions on how to operate the resort’s hot air balloon, though warns that players shouldn’t fly too high lest they “get stuck to the ceiling”. It also notes that “the island of Guarma is actually about the same size as the entire story map, so plan your trips accordingly.”

Once Trelawny’s Travel has been installed, players can begin their holiday by visiting the docks of Saint Denis.

