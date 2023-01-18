‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Stadia superfan gets a surprise gift from Rockstar

Colour, a Red Dead Redemption 2 player who racked up over 6,000 hours on the Stadia version of the game, has been sent a care package by Rockstar to mark the demise of the platform.

After much speculation, Google confirmed that the Stadia would be shutting down last September, with the cloud gaming service set to shut up shop today (January 18).

After announcing the shutdown, Google confirmed that players would receive refunds for any titles they’d bought via the Stadia store, but didn’t mention the many hours of playtime they’d have racked up on the platform.

Advertisement

Colour, a streamer who had racked up over 6,000 hours on the Stadia playing Red Dead Redemption 2 was understandably “pissed off”. He went on to ask Rockstar “…please let us do a one-time character transfer I am begging you.”

No you don't understand how seriously pissed off I am pic.twitter.com/UZ157WLmru — Colour (@ItsColourTV) September 29, 2022

A few weeks later, Colour announced that Rockstar had reached out to him with the news that anyone who played Red Dead Redemption 2 on Stadia within the 30 days prior to Google announcing its demise will be able to transfer any “earned RDO$, Gold Bars, XP, Role XP and Role Tokens” to another existing account on PC, Xbox One or PlayStation 4.

“I doubt this would have been possible if it weren’t for all of the creators and gaming journalists that picked up my story and raised awareness. I have all of you to thank as you have helped save an entire community of players from losing all their online progress,” said Colour.

To mark the end of Stadia, Colour streamed one last time earlier today (January 18) and shared a care package they’d been sent by Rockstar.

Here is all of merch unboxed! Thank you @RockstarGames for the awesome care package ✨🙏🤠 pic.twitter.com/aofUDRwzS7 — Colour (@ItsColourTV) January 18, 2023

Advertisement

“I want to thank you again Rockstar for reaching out to me and helping the Stadia community save most of their RDO progress from being lost,” he added.

Ahead of the closure, Google released one final game on the Stadia – Worm Game – alongside a message thanking players for “everything”

Despite the shutdown of Stadia, Google released a statement that said: “We remain deeply committed to gaming, and we will continue to invest in new tools, technologies and platforms that power the success of developers, industry partners, cloud customers and creators.”

In other news, Unity, the company behind one of the most used game engines in the world, has laid off another 284 members of staff.