‘Red Dead Redemption’ is coming to PlayStation 5 via backwards compatibility

Rockstar Games has revealed that Red Dead Redemption is coming to PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch as part of a package with its Undead Nightmare expansion.

Set to be released digitally August 17 and physically on October 13, the package will be priced at $44.99 (£39.99).

“In a new conversion by Double Eleven Studios, the Switch and PS4 versions bring the two classic experiences together again for both new players and original fans to enjoy across modern consoles, including backwards compatibility with the PlayStation 5,” said the developer in the post to its own official website.

Advertisement

In June, a new rating for Red Dead Redemption sparked curiosity over a possible remake or remaster to the beloved Western action-adventure. Presently, the only way to play the game is through Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One through backwards compatibility as a result of the loss of the game from PlayStation Plus.

Then, in late July, a new logo for “Rockstar Games Presents: Red Dead Redemption” was dredged from the developer’s website, which we now know refers to this package. Some fans might be sad that the game isn’t getting a remaster, but others will be content to see that Red Dead Redemption remains in its original state.

While fans were excited for Grand Theft Auto – The Trilogy: Definitive Edition when it launched in late 2021, it fell flat owing to “unexpected technical issues” like frustrating in-game bugs, server issues and the addition of missing songs.

For PlayStation users, the fact that the game will be available on both PS4 and PS5 using backwards compatibility will likely be a cause for celebration.

In other gaming news, Baldur’s Gate 3‘s non-lethal attacks are not as non-lethal as they appear, causing players aggravation as they miss out on content from specific characters.