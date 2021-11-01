Reddit launches ‘League Of Legends’ avatars in first-ever partnership

Reddit is releasing a collection of avatars ahead of the release of the League Of Legends animated show, Arcane.

Today (November 1), the social media platform announced its first-ever partnership with Riot Games ahead of the release of its new animated Netflix show, Arcane. Reddit revealed that it’s worked with Riot to create League-specific characters for its avatar feature to promote the series.

Following the release, Reddit will make more League of Legends character avatar creations available on a weekly basis, as they appear on the show.

Starting off, Vi and Jinx will be available starting today to all Redditors globally. The two avatars appear to be a mix between Reddit’s mascot and the original MOBA characters, showing them wearing their iconic getup and bold hair.

“Through this partnership with Riot Games, we’re looking forward to seeing gaming and dedicated League of Legends communities connect with one another in a meaningful way,” said Reddit VP of Business Development, Jonathan Flesher. “We love when people express themselves on Reddit, and we’re always looking for more ways to make it easier to join and become part of communities.”

To see the new League of Legends avatar creations, Redditors only need to look on their Reddit profile and check them out in the avatar builder.

“The League of Legends community on Reddit has been one of the most active and vibrant homes for fandom throughout the company’s history, so it’s only right that we do something special for them,” said Brandon Miao, Cross-Product Experiences and Partnerships Lead, Riot Experience (XP) at Riot Games. “We’re thrilled that Reddit has gone above and beyond making these avatars for all Redditors, and hope it introduces the magic of Runeterra to new fans.”

Arcane is set to air on Netflix globally on November 6.

In other news, it looks like Riot is walking back its decision to get rid of /all chat in League Of Legends.