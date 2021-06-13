‘Redfall’ is a new Arkane Studios co-op game launching Summer 2022

During the E3 2021 Xbox Games Showcase Bethesda revealed the first look at its brand new Arkane Studios title, Redfall.

Redfall is an open-world co-operative FPS being developed by Arkane Austin and will launch exclusively on Xbox Series X|S and PC, as well as day one with Xbox Game Pass, in Summer 2022.

Redfall is a “quaint island town” in Massachusetts which is under siege by a legion of vampires who have blocked out the sun and cut the island off from the outside world.

Players will be able to choose between a diverse roster of characters, group up with fellow players and create a team of vampire slayers.

The game combines single and multiplayer options, allowing players to play alone or team up in a squad with up to three friends for a four-player co-op experience. Teammates can try different loadouts and combine their abilities to overcome vampires and their “brood of maniacal followers”.

Redfall’s cinematic trailer featured a roster of characters including Layla Ellison, Devinder Crousley, Jacob Boyer, and Remi De La Roser.

The trailer further showed off the many vampire threats. According to Bethesda, they were created after a scientific experiment went wrong and are continuing to evolve and gain powerful abilities.

