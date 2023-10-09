‘Redfall’ update brings 60 FPS mode and more vampires

An update to Redfall now lets it reach 60 frames per second on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S through the consoles’ Performance Mode.

“Explore an even more dangerous Redfall with an increased open world enemy population and new encounters,” said Bethesda in the notes for the game’s update, the second since its launch in May.

As well as console improvements, Redfall‘s performance on PC should be much more stable across “a wide range of hardware configuration”, and those using AMD GPUs should not see graphical corruption in their games.

The protagonists’ abilities should trigger at the right times even when the player is being affected by electrocution, death mist, climbing ladders and other “environmental factors”.

Additionally, there are a slew of additions to Redfall‘s accessibility settings, like more frequent screen narration, visual and audible differences between single and multiplayer lobbies and improved photosensitivity work for vampire death, Layla’s Lift and flashing environment light bloom caused by weapon fire.

The second update has also addressed the emptiness of the streets of the town. Previously, there would be long stretches of time between mission markers where the player would not encounter any enemies.

However, these recent changes include increased open world enemy population, mission encounter balancing, unique open world enemy encounters in Redfall Commons, improved Rook combat behaviour in the Black Sun boss arena and “several scenarios where enemies could become stuck in an idle state and stop engaging with the player” are now resolved.

In NME‘s two star review, Redfall did not live up to the standard of the rest of Arkane‘s roster of interesting immersive simulation titles with “uninspiring shootouts and a fairly formulaic structure”.

“If we were going on sound alone, Redfall would be a straight game-of-the-year contender. Unfortunately, while Redfall’s world is rich, the experience of playing it is far from it,” said Jake Tucker.

