Reggie Fils-Aimé has talked about his last days at Nintendo

Reggie Fils-Aimé, the former Nintendo of America CEO who retired in 2019, has talked about what his last few days at the company were like.

Speaking on the Talking Games with Reggie & Harold podcast (thanks, Nintendo Everything) Fils-Aimé said leaving was “an emotional time”. He added that “the day itself, we had an event with all of the Washington state-based employees, and we had a presentation, a series of comments, some gifts that were presented to me,”

“We also had video from employees in some of our remote locations that couldn’t be with us that day. It was highly emotional. At the end, I was able to make some concluding comments,” he adds.

Thank you all for the warm welcome to Twitter. I am packing up my office … lots of memories here. pic.twitter.com/DzUdgbj9ZG — Reggie Fils-Aime (@Reggie) April 15, 2019

Before his final day, Fils-Aimé and his wife went to the office alone to clean up and pack his belongings, with him saying he wanted that to just be the two of them. He shared part of this moment on his Twitter account with a post that read “thank you all for the warm welcome to Twitter. I am packing up my office … lots of memories here.”

On his last day Fils-Aimé also spent around two hours talking to a few hundred Nintendo employees. He said he was “just spending a few minutes with employees, many that I knew, some who had just joined the company, and were expressing their passion for the company, their disappointment that they would go on with their career at Nintendo as I was ending mine.”

The next day he went to an event at his favourite restaurant with 50 employees and friends, which he called it a “fun, uplifting ending.”

