Ex-Nintendo boss, Reggie Fils-Aime, announces new career advice book

Reggie Fils-Aime, the former Nintendo Of America president, will be releasing his book “Disrupting The Game: From The Bronx To The Top Of Nintendo” in May 2022.

Fils-Aime’s book is listed on Amazon as a career advice book featuring “leadership lessons and inspiring stories from [his] unlikely rise to the top”.

The blurb gives some insight into the contents of the book: “Although he’s best known as Nintendo’s iconic President of the Americas-immortalized for opening Nintendo’s 2004 E3 presentation with, ‘My name is Reggie, I’m about kicking ass, I’m about taking names, and we’re about making games’-Reggie Fils-Aimé’s story is the ultimate gameplan for anyone looking to beat the odds and achieve success,

Learn from Reggie how to leverage disruptive thinking to pinpoint the life choices that will make you truly happy, conquer negative perceptions from those who underestimate or outright dismiss you, and master the grit, perseverance, and resilience it takes to dominate in the business world and to reach your professional dreams.”

The book will focus on Fils-Aime’s journey from “the son of Haitian immigrants to becoming one of the most powerful names in the history of the gaming industry”. Fils-Aime was president of Nintendo Of America between 2006 and 2019, having previously worked as VP of sales and marketing.

The role of President has since gone to Doug Bowser. On his appointment, Fils-Aime was quoted as saying “With a name like Bowser, who better to hold the keys to the Nintendo castle?”

