Reggie Fils-Aimé will be a presenter at The Game Awards

Ex-Nintendo Of America CEO Reggie Fils-Aimé is back at The Game Awards, as he’s been announced as a presenter at the event.

Host of The Game Awards Geoff Keighley made the announcement yesterday (December 2) on Twitter, joining Simu Liu, Laura Bailey, and live performances by both Imagine Dragons and Sting.

Fils-Aimé responded: “This will be legendary!”

Fils-Aimé has already had a rather iconic moment at The Game Awards, as in 2018 he, Xbox chief Phil Spencer and ex-chairman of PlayStation Shawn Layden. The trio took to the stage to celebrate video games, and the moment has been immortalised on The Game Awards YouTube channel.

It wouldn’t be #TheGameAwards without him! We are thrilled to welcome back @reggie as a presenter next week! pic.twitter.com/cu9tHlVmng — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 2, 2021

In even more recent news, the ex-Nintendo president hosted an Xbox roundtable of all things, where he celebrated the place the console has in the industry, and even admitted he had one before a GameCube.

“The moment in time of the launch, the moment in time now, 20 years later, the industry is better because of the Xbox launch, I passionately believe that,” Fils-Aimé stated. “And the fact that there are all of these companies making all of this wonderful content, the ecosystem is so robust, Xbox is a big part of that.”

“When Xbox launched, I wasn’t in the industry, I was a consumer – I was that prototypical consumer that had a PS2 in my house already, I had an N64, I was thinking about a GameCube but I actually didn’t buy a GameCube until I was already part of Nintendo…but my son, an avid gamer, was the one saying we need to check out this Xbox thing… and the driver was Halo, and that experience is what got the original Xbox into my house with that big old controller. That is my Xbox memory from the very beginning,” Fils-Aimé added.

The Game Awards will stream live on December 9 next week.

