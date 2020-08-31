Registrations for upcoming ‘Ghostrunner’ private beta is now live

Registrations are now open for upcoming cyberpunk game Ghostrunner’s private beta testing.

After showcasing a new action-packed teaser at GamesCom 2020, developer All In! Games have announced that a private beta test of the game will be hosted in mid-September on Steam for PC.

A limited number of applicants will be selected to participate in the beta test ahead of the game’s wide release later this year. To apply, interested gamers must first join the official Ghostrunner Discord server and then fill out a form.

If selected, gamers will receive a private message on the Ghostrunner Discord to confirm the accuracy of their information. Participants will also be asked to sign a nondisclosure agreement that prohibits publicly sharing details about the beta. Additionally, all beta participants must be at least 18 years of age.

The recently released teaser for the game showcased the game’s gory combat system in which enemies can be sliced in half with a single strike, bullet dodging, wall running and more.

Check out the teaser clip below.

A shorter demo of the game is currently available exclusively on Steam. The game will be launched on PC, as well as PS4 and Xbox One, later this year. A firm release date for Ghostrunner has not been announced.

In other news, Sony has opened applications for U.S.-based gamers to register interest in its upcoming PlayStation 5 console. Selected registrants will be among the first people to pre-order the next-gen console. A release date, or the pricing for the console, has not been announced.