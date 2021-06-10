Remedy Entertainment‘s beloved action-adventure Control is completely free to download and keep on the Epic Games Store from today.

The supernatural title puts you in the shoes of Jesse Faden as she investigates the Federal Bureau of Control (FBC) in hopes of finding out what happened to her brother, Dylan.

The award-winning game will be available to add to your collection from June 10th to June 17th, 2021. After this, Overcooked 2 and Hell is Other will replace Control with the former likely returning to the £23.99 price it was offered at previously.

Advertisement

Last year, the game received a next-gen version called Control: Ultimate Edition that gave players the choice between a 60 frames per second (fps) performance mode, or 30fps gameplay but with ray-tracing enabled.

A trailer for the game can be watched below:

“After a secretive agency in New York is invaded by an otherworldly threat, you become the new Director struggling to regain Control,” reads the game description.

“Control is Jesse Faden’s story and her personal search for answers as she grows into the role of the Director. The world of Control has its own story, as do the allies Jesse meets along the way. Jesse works with other Bureau agents and discovers strange experiments and secrets.”

Advertisement

Though Control launched in 2019, Remedy still managed to achieve a record financial year in 2020, despite launching no games.

Remedy’s first big hit came in the form of 2010’s Alan Wake, which according to recent reports is set to receive a sequel with development already underway.