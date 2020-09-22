‘Remothered: Broken Porcelain’ to release one week earlier

Modus Games has announced that that the upcoming horror game Remothered: Broken Porcelain will release one week earlier.

Originally scheduled to arrive on October 20, the company has decided to bring the title forward to the 13 to allow players more time to enjoy the game in the busy gaming month. It’s previously been confirmed to arrive on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

In a tweet revealing the news, Modus Games addressed fans about the game’s date change. “There are tons of great horror experiencing coming out this Halloween season,” the statement reads. “And we want to make sure you have time to enjoy them all! So, we are going to be releasing Remothered: Broken Porcelain a week early.”

The game was intended to release last month (August 25), however, it was pushed back due to the on-going coronavirus pandemic. At the time, the company stated that the additional time would allow the team time to polish and accommodate unanticipated problems.

Remothered: Broken Porcelain follows on from the events in Remothered: Tormented Fathers. The story will act as both a sequel and prequel to its predecessor, allowing newcomers and returning fans to enjoy the story in equal measure. As players explore the setting of Ashmann Inn they will have to complete challenging puzzles and avoid deadly inhabitants through intense stealth sections.

In related news, Ubisoft recently brought the release date of Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla forward. The game will now be releasing as a launch title for both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on November 10.