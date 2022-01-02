‘Resident Evil 2 and 3’ VR mod released for remakes

A mod for Capcom’s Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes adds VR support to both games and includes motion controls.

Modders Praydog and Cursey have released both of the mods on their Github. The mods add VR support, taking the third-person games and making them first-person. The modder has also included motion control support allowing VR users to aim weapons with their hands, and introduces weapon collision, allowing knife attacks to be calculated correctly and apply damage.

The mod also enables players to see Resident Evil 2 and 3’s cutscenes through a first-person view instead of the flat screen cutscene. However, this may ruin some of the carefully designed camera placement from the main game.

This release is accompanied by simple install instructions: After downloading the mod, extract the contents of the zip file into the root of your game folder. If you’re not sure where you installed it to, right-click on your game in Steam and choose “browse local files.”

The install page also includes tips for getting the mods set up correctly and for tweaking settings to ensure players get the best experience they can.

VR mods are being designed by the same modders for Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil Village. Resident Evil 7 received PSVR support at launch, but there was never an option for PC VR users. The mod will likely behave similarly to the recently released one and could provide a more interesting VR experience than the PSVR version of Resident Evil 7.

