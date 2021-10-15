‘Resident Evil’ 25th anniversary website teases October announcements

Capcom has set up a website to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Resident Evil franchise that also teases plenty of announcements for the month of October.

It looks like there’s a total of nine announcements to be made, with the first two – a competition throughout October for a series of prizes, and a second linking to Resident Evil 4 VR which releases on October 21 – already revealed.

The other seven announcements will run from October 21-29, and it’s currently unknown as to what they will be, but we can bring together all the current happenings in the Resident Evil franchise to see what could be revealed.

The biggest reveal could potentially share more on previously announced DLC (downloadable content) for Resident Evil 8, as Capcom confirmed it was in the works at this year’s E3. The expansion was announced with a message reading: “By popular demand, development has just started on additional downloadable content (DLC) for Resident Evil Village. More info later.”

There’s currently no details – or even a release date – for the DLC.

It’s unlikely that the long rumoured Resident Evil 4 Remake will be making an appearance, as the last we heard the game was reportedly delayed internally until around 2023 due to it undergoing some significant changes.

We could also get more about the upcoming movie based around the first two Resident Evil titles, Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City, which had its first reveal trailer earlier in the month. It looks like the film will be more tightly based on the game franchise than the previous instalments, as familiar characters and locations appear.

The film’s description reads: “Once the booming home of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying Midwestern town.

“The company’s exodus left the city a wasteland…with great evil brewing below the surface. When that evil is unleashed, a group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night.”

