‘Resident Evil 4’ remake confirmed with trailer and March release date

After months of rumours and speculation, Capcom finally confirmed the existence of the Resident Evil 4 remake at yesterday’s (June 2) State Of Play stream.

Set for release on March 24, 2023, Resident Evil 4 will seemingly use the framework of previous franchise remakes to reimagine the 2005 survival horror classic.

A PlayStation.Blog post also confirms the title will be “reimagining the storyline” of the original “while keeping the essence of its direction” and modernising the graphics and controls. The reveal trailer can be watched below:

What Capcom appears to be suggesting is that Resident Evil 4’s remake will take a few different turns than the original, and seemingly lean more into the survival horror aspect of the series over its action, potentially borrowing elements from Resident Evil 2 and 3.

“This time, the game is being developed to achieve state-of-the-art quality for a survival horror suitable for 2023, while preserving the essence of the original game. We aim to make the game feel familiar to fans of the series, while also providing a fresh feeling to it,” reads the post from Capcom.

It was also revealed that some PSVR2 content would be coming for Resident Evil 4 as well, alongside a planned PSVR2 port of Resident Evil 8.

Official confirmation of a remake of Resident Evil 4 comes after months of rumours and insider information claiming its existence.

After the show Capcom confirmed that the Resident Evil 4 remake would be launching on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, with the release date again set for March 24, 2023.

Anyone that missed the State Of Play presentation from last night can catch it all here.

