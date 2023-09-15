‘Resident Evil 4’ reveals ‘Separate Ways’ expansion and VR mode

Separate Ways, an expansion to Resident Evil 4, was unveiled in Sony‘s State Of Play livestream last night (September 14) and it tells the story from Ada Wong’s side.

Launching September 21 and priced at $9.99, the downloadable content (or DLC) was a part of the original Resident Evil 4 when it came to the PlayStation 2. Check out the trailer for the DLC as well as the new virtual reality mode below:

While Leon attempts to rescue Ashley, Ada infiltrates the village for her own mission and instigates a number of the events that the player witnesses as the US agent, such as the sound of the church bell that saves him from the horde.

“Under orders from Albert Wesker, Ada is assigned to obtain the cult’s darkest secret: a mysterious material known as ‘the Amber,'” explained Capcom.

For those familiar with Separate Ways, the grappling gun reappears in the DLC for Ada to wield as a movement mechanic and for fighting – allowing the well-trodden levels of Resident Evil 4 to be seen in new lights.

“For this exhilarating mission, Ada is armed with a Grappling Gun that can be used to swing across chasms, make rapid ascents, and plunge into the depths below. She can also wield the device in combat to take on enemies in close quarters and launch into melee takedowns from a distance,” continued Capcom.

Fans will be waiting a little bit longer for the virtual reality mode but it is a free addition for the PlayStation VR2. The feature possesses “dual wielding, realistic weapon handling, enhanced knife action, and more” through the technology inside the new and improved headset.

