‘Resident Evil 4 VR’ cuts suggestive dialogue from original game

Fans of Resident Evil 4 will notice a change to some content in the VR version coming to Oculus Quest 2.

While Resident Evil 4 VR adapts the original third-person classic into first-person with all the familiar story beats and set pieces, this new release has notably cut all dialogue of a sexually suggestive nature.

In a statement provided to NME, a Facebook spokesperson said, “Oculus Studios, Armature, and Capcom partnered closely to remaster Resident Evil 4 from the ground up for VR. It also includes select changes to in-game dialogue and animations that we believe will update Resident Evil 4 for a modern audience.”

The removed content include scenes where Leon flirts with his female colleague Hunnigan over radio communications, and a line from Luis referring to Ashley’s “ballistics”.

Animation and dialogue has also been removed from the original game where, in certain situations, if the player tries to move the camera to look up Ashley’s skirt, she reacts and says, “You pervert!”

It should be noted that the suggestive dialogue isn’t entirely one-sided, as a line where Ashley propositions Leon during the ending has also been omitted.

In NME’s review, we said that “some cutscenes feel a tad abrupt in their edits” due to the cut lines, though we also added, “the best parts of Resident Evil 4’s dialogue is its cheese rather than its sleaze.”

Resident Evil 4 VR isn’t the only game to have cleaned up its dialogue recently, as World Of Warcraft removed more than 70 lines of suggestive and insensitive dialogue in its latest patch, made in the wake of widespread sexual harassment allegations against parent company Activision Blizzard.

