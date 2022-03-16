‘Resident Evil’ current-gen upgrades will let you carry over save data

Three Resident Evil titles are getting current-gen upgrades later this year, and Capcom has announced that save data from the original PS4 and Xbox One versions of the games will carry over to the upgraded versions.

This confirmation came via a Tweet from the official Resident Evil account, which explained: “We’re happy to confirm that save data from the original PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of these games will carry over to their respective upgraded versions.”

The studio added that all downloadable content (DLC) for Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition will also be carried across versions.

Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 7 are all coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S this year with visual enhancements. Capcom also confirmed that if you already own the games, the upgrades are free, explaining: “Upgrade patches for all three games will also be released for PC players at no additional cost when the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions launch”.

When this was announced, three screenshots were included which were all in 4K resolution, and while the games targeted 60FPS on the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X, neither ran at full 4K, so perhaps these upgraded versions will offer choices between fidelity and resolution.

NME critic Jordan Oloman gave Resident Evil 3 a three-star review, calling it “a disappointingly safe reimagining of a beloved classic, one that feels rushed – as if it could’ve done with a lot more variety and attention.”

“While the visual style of the world is just as effective and the gameplay functional, the narrative and characters feel hollow and the gameplay eventually slides into monotony. Luckily, the asymmetrical multiplayer horror package tacked on to it acts as a surprising saving grace.”

Elsewhere, publisher EA has confirmed that it won’t be hosting its annual EA Play Live showcase, simply because “this year things aren’t lining up to show you everything on one date”.