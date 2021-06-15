‘Resident Evil Village’ DLC is officially in the works says Capcom

Capcom announced during its E3 showcase last night (June 14) that the team behind Resident Evil Village is working on additional content.

A message appeared during the stream confirming the announcement. It read: “By popular demand, development has just started on additional downloadable content (DLC) for Resident Evil Village. More info later.”

Resident Evil 9 is also believed to have been in production since 2018, according to industry insider AestethicGamer. It is expected to have the longest development cycle in the series history, potentially lasting between six to seven years.

AestethicGamer also reportedly confirmed the setting to Resident Evil Village months before it was announced, but it’s still important to take such claims with a grain of salt.

During the stream, Resident Evil Village Producer Tsuyoshi Kanda also thanked players for supporting the long running horror franchise. He reminded players that everyone who purchased the game will also get RE:Verse, a Resident Evil multiplayer game, for free.

He said: “Players go head-to-head with their favourite Resident Evil heroes and bioweapons. I am now happy to announce that RE:Verse will go live next month.”

Resident Evil Village has also already outsold the last entry in the franchise, Resident Evil 3, hitting over 4million units since its launch in May. The game is even on track to outsell the remake of Resident Evil 2, which sold 4.2million units in its first two months.

In other news, Season 4 of Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War has been announced. An event titled Ground Fall will see players finding and securing SAT-Links to win exclusive rewards for their global profile across the two games.

The event will provide an opportunity for players to try new maps, modes, and weapons