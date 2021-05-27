‘Resident Evil Village’ has already outsold ‘Resident Evil 3 Remake’

Resident Evil Village has surpassed Resident Evil 3 Remake in units sold since launching earlier this month.

According to a new investor relations press release, Capcom has confirmed that the latest title in the horror franchise has shipped more than 4 million units, worldwide, more than Resident Evil 3 which reportedly sold a cumulative 3.6 million units as of January this year.

Resident Evil Village has also sold almost as many units in its first month as Resident Evil 2 Remake which sold 4.2 million units in its first two months of launch but is on track to overtake the 2019 title.

In its first week of launch, Resident Evil Village shipped 3 million units, with Capcom also announcing shortly after that the horror franchise has also sold over 107 million units, globally.

Resident Evil Village launched on May 7 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC as well as for PS5, Xbox Series X|S through backwards compatibility.

After the game launched there was controversy surrounding the game’s enemy designs. According to the filmmaker, Richard Raaphorst, he claimed that Village copied his monster designs.

Meanwhile, Behaviour Interactive recently announced a Resident Evil-themed chapter for its asymmetrical survival horror game, Dead by Daylight, featuring iconic characters, Leon, Jill, and Nemesis.

