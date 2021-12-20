‘Resident Evil Village’ is the most completed game of 2021

Resident Evil Village is apparently the most-completed game of 2021, though it faced tight competition from Nintendo‘s Metroid Dread.

According to HowLongToBeat (thanks, EuroGamer) which gathers votes from gamers across a variety of categories, Resident Evil Village received a hefty 2,500 votes in the ‘Most Completed’ category. This means that if the player-led survey is anything to go by, Resident Evil Village was this year’s most-completed game.

That being said, Capcom‘s horror game only pulled in around 300 votes more than Metroid Dread, which came in at a close second with 2,200 votes. Finishing up the top five, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and It Takes Two were neck and neck in third and fourth place respectively, while Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury took fifth.

With so many players flocking to complete those titles, it may come as no surprise to hear that all five of the aforementioned games won places on our 20 best games of 2021 list – and many made appearances at The Game Awards earlier in the month.

While It Takes Two only came in fourth on the ‘Most Completed’ list, it took home the most awards at this month’s The Game Awards, including the prestigious Game Of The Year award. Resident Evil Village was also represented by Maggie Robertson, who won Best Performance for her role as Lady Dimitrescu in the game. If you missed the award show when it aired, here’s all the winners from The Game Awards 2021.

Elsewhere on HowLongToBeat, there’s plenty of other interesting facts to learn about 2021’s gaming trends. According to votes on the site, PC was the most popular platform of the year, with a huge 47.54 per cent of users reporting it as their platform of choice.

In other news, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade could be coming to Steam after its exclusivity deal with the Epic Games Store runs out.