A set of job listings from Respawn Entertainment point towards a new single player project being under development.

Respawn creative director Mohammad Alavi took to Twitter to announce that the developer is looking to fill a few roles for a “brand new single player adventure”. All of the listings can also be found on the companies careers page.

Alavi, who co-founded the Titanfall team and worked on Titanfall 2, said: “We’re developing a brand new singleplayer adventure from Respawn Entertainment. We’re a small, but ambitious team with a history of dreaming big and making splashes. Come work with us.”

The sought after roles fall under the ‘Singleplayer Incubation Team’, and Respawn is looking for positions like Lead Technical Game Designer and Senior Level Designer, amongst others.

All the roles fit under the ‘Game Design’ category in the careers page as well, which links to three Game Developers Conference (GDC) talks to help applicants learn about the studios methods. All three of those talks revolve around Titanfall games, and while this doesn’t prove anything, it shows how highly Respawn holds that series.

Respawn Entertainment has multiple successful titles under its belt at this point, with Titanfall, Apex Legends, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Fallen Order also recently surpassed 20million total players worldwide too.

Apex Legends also had a trailer at EA Play Live, which showed off the newest character, Seer. Releasing on August 3, the next update will feature the new character, a new weapon, and changes coming to the games map which will be detailed soon.

