Respawn’s unannounced single-player game loses creative director

Mohammad Alavi, the creative director on Respawn Entertainment‘s unannounced single-player game, has left the studio.

As reported by VGC, Alavi shared on his LinkedIn page on January 11 that he was leaving the company, saying, “Today was my last day at Respawn Entertainment. It feels surreal. I’ve made games for 18 years ever only at two companies: Infinity Ward and Respawn. 11 of those years have been at Respawn, a company I helped form.

“I’ve had the fortune of working and learning from the most talented devs and helping create franchises I’m very proud of Titanfall and Apex Legends.

“After 10 years at Respawn and getting to ship the most amazing games of my career it was time to call it quits,” he continued. “A whole range of emotions washed over me after saying goodbyes to the people that had a huge impact on my career.”

Since March 2021, Alavi was the creative director of the mystery single-player game at Respawn, which has yet to be announced, previously working as a narrative designer on Apex Legends. He also co-founded the Titanfall team and worked on Titanfall 2.

The game was confirmed back in July 2021, where a set of job listings from Respawn point towards a new single-player project being under development. At the time, Alavi took to Twitter to announce that the developer is looking to fill a few roles.

“We’re developing a brand new single-player adventure from Respawn Entertainment. We’re a small, but ambitious team with a history of dreaming big and making splashes. Come work with us,” Alavi said.

At this time, it’s unknown what series this game will belong to or if it will be a new IP entirely, whether it be Titanfall, Apex Legends, or Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

In other news, Final Fantasy 14 director and producer Naoki Yoshida has addressed the verbal abuse the developers have been getting from players.