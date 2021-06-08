Reverse city builder ‘Terra Nil’ gets a remake thanks to Devolver Digital

Devolver Digital is publishing a brand new “reverse City builder” Terra Nil by developer Free Lives.

The game, a prototype of which is available on indie storefront Itch.io, takes a reverse approach to the city building genre. Instead of building up a city, Terra Nil tasks you with reclaiming a ruined environment, cleaning up after yourself as you build facilities and infrastructure.

A trailer is available below:

According to the Steam description, players will start from scratch in procedurally generated environments, and will need to begin by fixing the water system, before purifying soil, and then “cultivate pioneer greenery.”

From here, players will need to attempt more ambitious tasks: “restore biodiversity, fix the climate, introduce wildlife, and finally recycle all the structures you used to get there, leaving the environment pristine.”

Developer Free Lives is known for its eclectic library, including ’80s action hero pastiche platformer, Broforce, multiplayer games Genital Jousting and Gorn, as well as tongue-in-cheek cricket “simulation” Cricket through the Ages.

Devolver Digital has recently confirmed its attendance at E3 with a tweet saying “The future begins again on June 12” with an attached picture of the show’s long-term host Nina Struthers (actress Mahria Zook).

Eagle-eyed fans have already spotted that the whiteboard in the background has teased the appearance of Hotline Miami 3, though Devolver is known to play with expectations.

Other indie news has seen a popular survival game called Muck! released by YouTuber Dani.

In response to a criticism by Dani of another survival game, a commenter turned it around and bet that Dani couldn’t make one better. The YouTube personality decided to respond by making his own game, Muck!, and launching it on Steam.

The game is currently sitting at an Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam.