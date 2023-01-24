Riot Games delays ‘League Of Legends’ patch due to social engineering attack

Riot Games has confirmed that new content for League Of Legends and Teamfight Tactics has been delayed due to a social engineering attack.

Patch 13.2 was due for release this week, bringing with it new content like an art and sustainability update to Ahri, but according to Riot Games that will now likely be pushed back to February’s 13.3 patch.

Last week (January 20) Riot confirmed it that “systems in our development environment were compromised via a social engineering attack.”

“We don’t have all the answers right now, but we wanted to communicate early and let you know there is no indication that player data or personal information was obtained,” Riot continued before adding “this has temporarily affected our ability to release content.”

Later, League Of Legends’ Twitter account confirmed that the attack “may impact our delivery date for Patch 13.2 [but] the League team is working to stretch the limits of what we can hotfix in order to deliver the majority of the planned and tested balance changes on time still.”

Heads up, players. This may impact our delivery date for Patch 13.2. The League team is working to stretch the limits of what we can hotfix in order to deliver the majority of the planned and tested balance changes on time still. https://t.co/DJ8qAKSdQi — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) January 20, 2023

The Twitter of Teamfight Tactics shared a similar message: “13.2 was focused on further balance updates for Monsters Attack! This issue may impact our ability to release the full scope of balance changes planned, but we’re working to implement the most meaningful of those possible through a hotfix at our scheduled patch time.”

In a note from Riot, the company has now confirmed that the 13.2 patch won’t be released this week, though the development team is working to release “micropatches” to introduce the planned balance updates. New content will “very likely” be delayed until 13.3, which is due to come in early February though.

Earlier this month, Riot Games released a statement regarding the League Of Legends cinematic that launched alongside Season 2023, claiming it “missed the mark” due to “unprecedented circumstances” cropping up.

It comes after Riot Games outlined some of the content that is planned for Season 2023 – including two new champions.

It also looks like a League Of Legends spin-off game starring Sylas could be imminent from Riot Games‘ publishing arm Riot Forge, as a mystery project has been rated for release in South Korea.

