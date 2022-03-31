Riot Games donates £4.1million to humanitarian charities supporting Ukraine

Riot Games has announced that it has raised £4.1million ($5.4million) from several of its games to provide financial aid to humanitarian organisations that are working to assist victims of the Ukraine conflict.

Between March 5 and March 12, Riot Games collected all proceeds from battle pass sales in Valorant, Legends Of Runeterra, Teamfight Tactics, and Wild Rift. The profits were set aside to be donated to humanitarian organisations in Ukraine amid the ongoing invasion by Russian forces.

This also included profits from the Bee skin line released for League Of Legends. In addition to money raised by sales, Riot is also donating over £750,000 ($1million).

As announced in a press release, the fundraising period brought in £4.1million ($5.4million) that will be distributed to International Medical Corps, Doctors Without Borders and International Committee Of The Red Cross.

Thanks to the effort of our amazing players, we’ve raised $5.4 million total in funds to support humanitarian efforts in Eastern Europe. pic.twitter.com/rqvBPxpufz — Riot Games (@riotgames) March 30, 2022

The announcement comes shortly after Humble Bundle concluded its Stand With Ukraine bundle. Content worth over £1,900 was offered for users to purchase, with all proceeds going to humanitarian groups working to assist Ukraine. Overall 473,796 bundles were purchased, raising over £15million ($20million).

During the bundle’s first day available, it raised £3million and featured games including Satisfactory, Back 4 Blood, Metro Exodus, and Spyro: Reignited Trilogy.

Similar donations have been made throughout the games industry. Alongside Riot Games’ fundraising efforts, Epic Games announced a similar system with Fortnite. From March 20 to April 3, all purchases made within Fortnite will be donated directly to humanitarian relief in Ukraine. This includes all physical purchases of items such as V-bucks cards if they are redeemed during the offer window.

Xbox supported this decision by announcing it would also be donating its share of the revenue from Fortnite sales.

In other news, A Call Of Duty semi-pro has been caught hacking in a video he provided to prove that he was playing legitimately.