Riot Games has announced a crossover between ‘Arcane’ and ‘Among Us’

Riot is celebrating the launch of the League Of Legends Netflix series Arcane with an Among Us crossover.

Riot is running several crossovers with all of its games to celebrate the Netflix show Arcane, which is based on the world of League Of Legends. However, the latest crossover comes from a separate developer and will occur in the game Among Us.

The Progress Days event is named after a holiday in the show’s town of Piltover. The characters that can be used in Among Us will be a Piltover enforcer and the character of Heimerdinger. (Thanks PCGamer).

Riot has teamed up with Epic Games to add the League Of Legends champion Jinx to the battle royale Fortnite as part of the celebration as well. This is also included the addition of several Riot games to the Epic Games Store. These include League Of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, Legends Of Runeterra, and Valorant.

At the time, Brandon Miao, cross-product experiences and partnerships lead at Riot Games, said, “Fortnite has executed high profile collaborations and entertainment experiences while remaining committed to bringing players content that enriches their experience both in and out of game, a dedication we share and admire.”

Over the past weekend, League Of Legends broke viewership records with its World Championship Finals. The event achieved over 4million peak viewers, though this number only applies to viewers outside of China, where the event was watched on untracked streaming platforms.

League Of Legends’ peak viewership on Saturday broke not only its own viewership record, but it was also actually the most-watched esports event ever for non-mobile games. Clips from fans celebrating in China suggest that the final number of viewers could be significantly higher.

In other news, Forza Horizon 5 has several accessibility features, including slowing down the game speed or enabling a sign language interpreter.