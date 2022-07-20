Riot Games opens “state-of-the-art” esports broadcast centre in Dublin

Riot Games has officially opened Project Stryker, a facility in Dublin that will produce and broadcast esports content for the company’s games.

Three years in the making, Project Stryker will be used as a hub for League Of Legends, Wild Rift, and Valorant esports broadcasts. The studio officially opened today (July 20), but has already been used to broadcast Wild Rift Icons and is currently being used for the ongoing Valorant Masters 2 tournament in Copenhagen.

Riot has also announced that it has partnered with Amazon Web Services to help power Project Stryker with cloud services and other software. Although much of Amazon’s involvement with the Dublin facility will be behind-the-scenes, the partnership will also bring esports stats, global power rankings, and an improved Pick’Em system for viewers.

According to Riot, Project Stryker will produce over 6,300 hours of esports broadcasting each year. The company already has an office in Dublin, and Riot Games’ president of esports John Needham has shared that it “could not have selected a better location for our European headquarters for Project Stryker.

“This is truly an exciting day for Riot, esports fans, and players around the world,” continued Needham. “Project Stryker has come a long way from a visionary concept three years in the making, to this incredible state-of-the-art creative space – complete with a disco ball – that further extends Riot’s footprint in the city and showcases the deep ties to entertainment and innovation found in Dublin.

“I can’t say enough how proud I am of our team at Riot that worked tirelessly to bring our Dublin RBC to life, and continues to grind around the clock on the next phases of Project Stryker coming online in the next two years,” Needham added.

In the future, Riot plans to open a further two broadcasting centres – one of which will be in the Seattle area – to ensure it can “support live esports productions” every hour of the year.

