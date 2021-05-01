Riot Games to start recording Valorant voice chat to moderate toxic players

Riot Games has announced that it will begin recording voice chat in its first-person shooter, Valorant, in order to root out toxic players.

Riot released its updated privacy notice and terms of service detailing the next steps the studio will take to combat toxic behaviour in its online multiplayer game.

“We know disruptive behaviour using our voice chat is a concern for a lot of players, and we’re committed to addressing it more effectively,” Riot said.

“In order for us to take action against players who use voice comms to harass others, use hate speech, or otherwise disrupt your experience, we need to know what those players are saying. Which is why moving forward we’ll need the ability to analyze voice data.”

The update is currently in development and will be a new step to make Valorant a game that’s “safe and inclusive for everyone”.

Riot noted that if players do not wish for their voice chat to be potentially recorded, they may turn off voice chat in the settings.

This update will only take effect within Valorant as it’s the only Riot game that currently uses player voice communication however, Riot says other games will use the same policy, meaning they’re subject to the update.

Riot acknowledges that “there’s still work to be done” and will continue “exploring other approaches that we believe will improve in-game experiences”.

The latest agent to arrive in Valorant is Astra, a cosmically powered controller agent.