‘Rise of the Triad’ is getting a remaster next year

Rise of the Triad, the 1995 FPS from Apogee Software, is getting a brand new lick of paint in Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition.

Coming to PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in early 2023, and is being created by Apogee Entertainment, New Blood Interactive and Nightdive Studios.

The Ludicrous Edition offers new features including a visual and performance boost, cloud saves, an updated HUD and UI elements as well as a brand new story episode.

Rise of the Triad was originally envisioned as a sequel to the classic FPS Wolfenstein 3D, under the planned name Wolfenstein 3D II: the Rise of the Triad. While it was eventually released as a standalone title, it maintains much of Wolfenstein 3D’s DNA.

“From its fateful beginnings as a sequel in the Wolfenstein 3D franchise, Rise of the Triad still retains many Wolf-ish ideas, like the art style and run-n-gun gameplay,” said Scott Miller, founder of Apogee Entertainment. “It’s some kind of miracle to see a game Apogee made in the mid-’90s finding new life a generation later, in its best form yet. Nightdive used the Excalibat to knock this outta the park!”

Rise of the Triad sees the player taking on the role of one of five special operatives, known as the HUNT (High-risk United Nations Task-force), who have been tasked with investigating cult activity in an ancient monastery.

“This collaboration between Apogee, New Blood, and Nightdive is a match made in retro boomer-shooter heaven,” said Larry Kuperman, Director of Business Development at Nightdive Studios. “Rise of the Triad is one of those iconic ‘90s shooters that maintain a place in our hearts and minds here at Nightdive, and we’re ecstatic about giving it the KEX engine treatment. Because, at the end of the day, Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition epitomizes what we strive to achieve in the name of classic games preservation.”

Nightdive Studios will also be partnering with Limited Run Games to launch a physical version of the remaster, with both standard and collector’s editions currently in the works and more details to be revealed in the future.

