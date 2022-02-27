Robert Pattinson weighs in on the ‘Final Fantasy 7’ love triangle

Actor Robert Pattinson has weighed in on the iconic Final Fantasy 7 love triangle between Cloud, Aeris and Tifa.

Both Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz were interviewed for the French program Clique about their roles in The Batman, playing Bruce Wayne/Batman and Selina Kyle/Catwoman respectively.

The conversation turned to video games when interviewer Mouloud Achour talked to Pattinson about how both get emotional while playing video games, adding that they both shed a tear during the same scene from Final Fantasy 7, the infamous death of Aeris.

Advertisement

Pattinson then admitted his love for Aeris when he played the game initially, saying: “and Tifa! Everybody wants Tifa; it’s the two options of girls you can have. It’s the best.”

Kravtiz then got involved with the conversation, assuring both Pattinson and Achour that she wasn’t judging them on the topic.

“It’s a love triangle, where Aeris – or Aerith, depending on what version of the game you have as it’s sometimes mistranslated – she’s like the really kind girl that has superpowers to heal everyone, and Tifa’s like this sexy little thing and you have to decide,” Robert Pattinson explained to Kravitz.

“Then Aeris, right at her peak, gets killed.”

The entire 25-minute interview can be found here, and the talk of Final Fantasy 7 starts at around 20:20.

Advertisement

Final Fantasy 7 has been cropping up in other unlikely places as well. Last month some Final Fantasy 7 porn interrupted an Italian government meeting, as the not safe for work clips of Tifa Lockhart came up during the live broadcast.

In other news, CD Projekt Red has donated to a humanitarian aid charity helping Ukrainians fleeing their homes amid the Russian invasion. This follows the developer of This War of Mine donating that game’s proceeds.