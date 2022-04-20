‘Roblox’ bans developer who promised new Kim Kardashian sex tape

Roblox has confirmed it has banned a developer who created a game that advertised a new Kim Kardashian sex tape.

The game came to light on a recent episode of The Kardashians, in which Kim and Kanye West’s six-year-old son Saint saw a pop-up advert featuring his mum’s name while he was playing Roblox.

Explaining the situation to the audience, Kim said: “There was a picture of my cry face and it said something super inappropriate like ‘Kim’s new sex tape’. This is supposed to be unreleased footage from my old sex tape. The last thing I want as a mom is my past to be brought up 20 years later. This is some real embarrassing shit. I need to deal with it.”

Advertisement

Later on in the episode, she phones Kanye and explains what happens. “Thank god he can’t fucking read yet,” she says while crying. “Over my dead body is this shit going to happen to me again. I just want it gone.”

Bruh 1st episode of The Kardashians & saint found Kim Kardashian sex tape on Roblox 😭😂😂😂😂😭😭 #TheKardashians pic.twitter.com/VhHdtDWTMs — Shannon Sharpe Burner Account (@shannonsharpeee) April 14, 2022

Kim then threatened to sue Roblox, saying “I have all the time, all the money and all of the resources to burn them all to the fucking ground.”

Since the episode aired on April 14, Roblox has confirmed that it’s banned the offending developer while clarifying that no explicit content had made it into the experience.

Kim Kardashian calling Kanye about the roblox incident looks so scripted pic.twitter.com/jQBcHTdtFh — Wlade🐻🇵🇰 (@Bladee90210) April 15, 2022

“The referenced video was never available on our platform—we have strict moderation and policies to protect our community, including zero tolerance for sexual content of any kind which violates our Community Rules,” said Roblox in a statement to Polygon.

Advertisement

“The text reference to the tape that got around our filters was quickly taken down and fortunately visible only to an extremely small number of people on the platform. We also swiftly took down the associated experience and banned the community developer involved with the incident.”

Earlier this year, a report by the NSPCC discovered some metaverse apps are “dangerous by design” after a researcher posing as a 13-year-old girl witnessed grooming, sexual material, racist insults and a rape threat in metaverse platform VRChat.