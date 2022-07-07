‘RoboCop: Rogue City’ first in-game footage revealed

Nacon has provided a first look at in-game footage of next year’s RoboCop: Rogue City.

The new footage was shown off during today’s Nacon Connect stream, which depicts the titular RoboCop engaging in some first-person shootouts in futuristic Detroit, whilst the game will also see players able to choose between multiple-choice dialogue options as well. It’s set for release in June of 2023.

Check out the new footage below:

The violently chaotic city streets of Detroit feature heavily in the trailer, as gangs are causing mayhem and forcing the local police force to scramble to keep order. RoboCop can also be seen taking out these gang members, alongside the famous ED-209 robot from the film franchise.

Developed by Teyon Studio, players will take on the role of RoboCop A.K.A Alex Murphy in the game based on the original 1987 film. Actor Peter Weller also agreed to return to the role and provide the in-game model and voiceover for RoboCop as well.

Teyon also developed the recent Terminator Resistance, a first-person shooter set in the post-apocalypse future of the iconic Terminator film franchise. Players needed to sneak around for scraps to help with crafting, and engage with the forces of Skynet in frenetic combat.

Nacon also announced an entirely new Terminator game during its stream, as an open-world survival game is also in development at Nacon Studio Milan.

When RoboCop: Rogue City was first announced, Teyon revealed it was working with MGM entertainment to “develop an authentic RoboCop game experience that is faithful to the franchise’s DNA, while immersing gamers in an original story that enables them to play as none other than RoboCop himself”.

Set for release in June 2023, RoboCop: Rogue City will be coming to PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch.

