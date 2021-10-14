‘Rocket League’ gets a Batman-themed Halloween event

Halloween is coming to Rocket League with the Haunted Hallows event – and it’s all about the Dark Knight himself, Batman.

Psyonix has announced that Rocket League’s annual Halloween event will focus on the classic DC superhero, Batman.

This year’s Haunted Hallows is all about mischief and mayhem – Gotham style. Beginning today on October 14, the seasonal event brings a number of themed Haunted Hallows Event Challenges, which allow you to unlock some cool in-game items including:

Joker Dominus Decal and Boost

Gotham’s Finest Merc Decal

Harley Quinn Wheels and Topper

Poison Ivy Boost

Additionally, you can claim the Dark Knight Player Title just by logging in during the Haunted Hallows event, which runs from October 14 until November 1.

As well as these new in-game items, Batman and his rogue’s gallery are taking over Rumble mode, turning it into the Gotham City Rumble. It’s the same Rumble gameplay but with new Batman-themed power-ups. Get hold of Joker’s Boxing Glove, Harley’s Hammer (instead of the Boot), Poison Ivy’s vines (instead of the Grappling Hook), and many others.

There’s also a brand-new Rocket League arena variant – Beckwith Park (Gotham Night). This arena has been infiltrated by some of Gotham’s most terrifying supervillains, so be on the lookout for DC easter eggs.

Finally, you can snag one of three Batmobiles. The Batmobile (1989), The Dark Knight’s Tumbler, and The Batmobile (2016) are all available in the item shop. Each version includes the new Reel Life Decal – giving them their signature looks from the movies. There are also three new Bat-Signal goal explosions, letting you celebrate like the Dark Knight himself.

Here’s what’s included in each special bundle:

Batman Halloween Bundle (2000 Credits)

Batmobile (1989) and Reel Life Decal

The Dark Knight’s Tumbler and Reel Life Decal

Batmobile (2016) and Reel Life Decal

Batman 1989 Goal Explosion

The Dark Knight Goal Explosion

Batman 2016 Goal Explosion

Individual Batmobile Bundles (800 Credits)

Batmobile of your choice

Corresponding Reel Life Decal

Corresponding Goal Explosion

