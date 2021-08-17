‘Rocket League’ is getting boosted to 120hz on PS5

Rocket League will be able to run at 120hz on PS5 starting on August 18, while Ratchet & Clank will also be added to the game on the same day.

Announced on the PlayStation Blog, the game will be getting a ‘video quality’ setting within the video settings menu that will let players pick between either a ‘quality’ or ‘performance’ mode.

The quality mode will feature 4K resolution at 60 FPS with HDR, which requires a HDR10 compatible display and HDMI 2.0 cable. Naturally, a 4K display is also required, with the game running at supersampled 1080p if that lower resolution display is used.

In performance mode the game will run at 2688×1512 resolution, which is actually 70 per cent of 4K, at 120 FPS with HDR. The user interface will also run at 4K, but again, a compatible display is required, with an Ultra High Speed HDMI 2.1 cable needed this time as well.

The blog post also announced that the iconic PlayStation platforming duo Ratchet & Clank will be coming to the PS4 and PS5 versions of Rocket League on August 18. The bundle of themed items will be free, and it includes balloon toppers, a decal, and the negatorn collider boost.

Jeremy Dunham, the product and content strategy director at developer Psyonix said: “We’re big fans of Ratchet & Clank here at Psyonix and it’s one of PlayStation’s most iconic franchises.”

“That’s why teaming up with Insomniac to make cool content for the PlayStation community was both a thrill and a privilege to work on!” Dunham added.

Season four of Rocket League started on August 11, and new starter and standard packs are thus available to purchase from the game’s store.

