‘Rocket League’ passes 1million concurrent players after going free-to-play

Rocket League only recently transitioned to the free-to-play model earlier this week, but the game has already surpassed 1million concurrent players.

Developer Psyonix’s co-studio head Corey Davis revealed the milestone on Twitter, posting a screenshot of the game passing 1million concurrent players on September 24. The number supposedly combines players numbers from across all of the game’s available platforms.

The game’s move from a paid model to a free-to-play service has seemingly been a huge success, seeing as Rocket League’s previous peak concurrent player count capped off at 120,000 players in March, according to Dot Esports.

Rocket League launched in 2015, and has slowly built a cult following, but grew even more popular this year, during the coronavirus pandemic-inflicted quarantines. The game transitioned to a free-to-play model on September 23, and had reached more than 129,000 players on Steam alone by September 24, according to its Steam statistics.

In addition to going free-to-play, the game has also received significant changes to its seasonal content, competitive ranking and the addition of a new player experience for first-time players.

Psyonix has also consolidated all of Rocket League’s competitive offerings – Competitive Seasons, Rocket Pass and Competitive Tournaments – into one season that will see all events follow the same schedule once the game goes free-to-play.

Rocket League is currently available for free on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Mac.