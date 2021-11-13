‘Rocket League’ Season 5 is coming on November 17

The new Season 5 of Rocket League is on its way, with new cars, a new season pass and a cinematic trailer featuring music from Grimes.

Psyonix has announced that Rocket League Season 5 will debut on November 17, bringing a new competitive season and a whole new arena.

“Prepare to blast off into Rocket League Season 5,” reads the official announcement. “Fly into all the new content that is out of this world, featuring the new Starbase Arc: Aftermath Arena, Rocket Pass, and Competitive Season!”

There’s even a cool cinematic trailer which shows off Season 5’s new car:

The Nexus is described as a starship-come-car which is defending the new Starbase Arc arena and is earned as part of the Rocket Pass. You can expect 70+ tiers of unlocks in the all-new Rocket Pass, with a range of add-ons and items.

As well as the Nexus, you can unlock the Spacedirt Paint Finish, Hyperspace Animated Decal, and Cosmosis Goal Explosion via the Rocket Pass.

Any players who purchase the Season 5 Rocket Pass will get instant access to the Nexus, and can also unlock a special version, the Nexus SC, by levelling up the pass. Full details of what’s in the pass will be revealed on November 16.

Rocket League is also bringing back the Heatseeker Ricochet limited time mode, while adding the Barricade, Colossus, and Hourglass arenas to this mode from Rocket Labs. The Heatseeker Ricochet mode will be available on November 18.

The game will update ready for Rocket League Season 5 from November 16.

