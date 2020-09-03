‘Rocket League’ will no longer require online console subscriptions

Developer Psyonix has confirmed that gamers will not require PlayStation Plus or Nintendo Switch Online subscriptions to play Rocket League once it’s made free-to-play.

Psyonix announced the news via a blog post on its website, revealing that once free-to-play is rolled out “PlayStation Plus on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch Online will no longer be required for online play on those platforms”. Psyonix also added that once free-to-play launches, the game will “only be available to new PC players via the Epic Games Store”.

In addition to going free-to-play, the game will also be receiving significant changes to its seasonal content, competitive ranking and the addition of a new player experience for first-time players. Psyonix also remarked that an update will be issued on current platforms “in the next few weeks around mid September, and the launch of free-to-play will follow shortly after”.

A new tutorial will “put new players right on the field, and will teach the basic HUD and button layout,” Psyonix said. “New players will also have New Driver Challenges to unlock items that were included in the base version of Rocket League.”

Psyonix is also consolidating Rocket League‘s competitive offerings – Competitive Seasons, Rocket Pass and Competitive Tournaments – into one season that will see all events follow the same schedule once the game goes free-to-play. Rocket League is also getting three new levels of Grand Champion ranks and a new highest competitive rank, Supersonic Legend.

The game will also receive a new Rookie bot difficulty level, quick chat options, and Rocket League music that will be remixed by Monstercat artists. Players can pre-save the remixes here.

Rocket League is currently available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Mac.