Rockstar Games has reportedly purchased the ‘Crackdown 2’ developers

Rockstar Games has reportedly bought developer Ruffian Games, the team behind games such as Crackdown 2.

The news comes from a new report by The Gamer and has since been verified by Video Games Chronicle (VGC). According to the former who said it can report the purchase, Ruffian Games was obtained and has now been rebranded as Rockstar Dundee.

Past work the studio has worked on consists of Halo: The Master Chief Collection and Crackdown 2. As discovered in a Company House Listing, parent company Take-Two is said to have a large stake in the new merger, controlling more than 75 per cent.

Last year (2019), Ruffian Games also announced it would be working with Rockstar Games on numerous upcoming titles, which many assumed would be a Red Dead Redemption remaster following the company’s work on Halo: The Master Chief Collection. However, Rockstar Games announced earlier this year that GTA V will be coming to next-gen systems, suggesting it could be assisting on porting it across.

The job listing on the company’s site stated that it was looking for developers to help create “generalised experience in multiplayer action games developed for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and future platforms”. It added that “it’s now working closely with Rockstar on upcoming titles,” and that “given Rockstar’s portfolio, it should be reasonably simple to make an educated guess or two”.

In other developer acquiring news, Microsoft recently purchased ZeniMax Media, which now means it owns companies such as Bethesda and Arkane Studios.