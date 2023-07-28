Rockstar site references a ‘Red Dead Redemption’ relaunch

A new Red Dead Redemption logo has popped up on Rockstar Games‘ official website, pointing towards a possible remaster or relaunch.

Rockstar Games enthusiast Tez2 shared what they had uncovered from the website’s most recent update as well as the logo on the social media site X. There is now a new reference in the list of games, “Red Dead Redemption (Rockstar Presents Ver)”, and a codename “RDR1RSP”. Check it out below:

Rockstar's new site update, live an hour ago, added a new reference within the games list. "Red Dead Redemption (Rockstar Presents Ver)" Codename:

– RDR1RSP (RDR1 Remaster SP?) New logo below#reddeadredemption pic.twitter.com/MbzmnieMlo — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) July 27, 2023

Tez2 suggested that this might be a remaster which is a possibility that has been longed after from Red Dead Redemption‘s fanbase. In late June, the Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea rated Red Dead Redemption in a new entry that was separate to the current version of the game.

This was the same way that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was precipitously revealed, so the theory that this might be a remaster stands up. On the other hand, Red Dead Redemption was removed from PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in its omission from the streaming service PlayStation Plus.

As a result, the only way to play Red Dead Redemption is through Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One through backwards compatibility.

Once the Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy: Definitive Edition collection launched, Take-Two Interactive pulled the original versions of Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas and Grand Theft Auto: Vice City from Steam. Ergo, Red Dead Redemption‘s presence on Xbox still seems to suggest that releasing a remaster isn’t the plan, at least at the moment.

