Rockstar sorry for ‘GTA: The Trilogy’ as original games return to PC

Rockstar Games has issued an apology over the launch of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition (GTA: The Trilogy) and done a U-turn on delisting the original games from online PC stores.

This comes from an official statement earlier today by the developer, which reads: “Firstly, we want to sincerely apologise to everyone who has encountered issues playing these games.

“The Grand Theft Auto series — and the games that make up this iconic trilogy — are as special to us as we know they are to fans around the world. The updated versions of these classic games did not launch in a state that meets our own standards of quality, or the standards our fans have come to expect.”

Advertisement

Plenty more updates are planned, whilst a “Title Update” will also be dropping for the game in the coming days.

Rockstar also says it will be adding the old PC versions of GTA 3, San Andreas, and Vice City back onto the Rockstar store as a bundle “shortly”, and anyone who buys the remastered trilogy before June 30 2022, on PC will receive these games for free.

The post also notes that the team has been harassed online for the state of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition as well, as it says that “it pains us to mention that we are hearing reports of members of the development teams being harassed on social media. We would kindly ask our community to please maintain a respectful and civil discourse around this release as we work through these issues.”

Elsewhere, the modders behind the reverse-engineer projects for GTA 3 and Vice City have come out with defences to the Take-Two lawsuit. They claim the project as under fair use in copyright law and implied license/abandonment on the publisher’s end.

Advertisement

In other news, the details of the event passes in Halo Infinite have emerged, alongside how players can earn more XP through challenges as well.