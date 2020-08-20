Rocksteady Games staff respond to toxic workplace allegations

Video game developer Rocksteady Games has shared a new unsolicited letter from a number of employees who signed a letter back in 2018 complaining about the toxic workplace practices in the company at the time.

The new letter, which Rocksteady shared on Twitter on August 20, was written by a group of current employees who signed the initial document two years ago. The seven women – who remain anonymous – have released a statement detailing the significant changes that the company has made since the initial complaint in 2018.

In the new letter, the women claim “immediate action was taken” to address matters of sexual harassment at Rocksteady and that the original 2018 letter sent to The Guardian was done so without their consent.

“We do not feel that this article is a fair representation of us, the events at the time or since the letter was received,” reads a portion of the letter. The women then go on to state that the initial 2018 letter resulted in “a series of meetings with the women of the studio to allow us a safe space to talk about any issues we were facing, figure out strategies to resolve these issues and what the studio could do moving forward”.

Read the full letter below.

While working on our response to the recent news, we received the following unsolicited letter. pic.twitter.com/sozmsp6u3C — Rocksteady Studios (@RocksteadyGames) August 19, 2020

The signees also added that “continued efforts have been made to ensure that we have a voice within our work and within the studio, ranging from involvement specifically with how our characters are represented to workshops to help build self-confidence within male-dominated industries”.

Per The Guardian‘s article, the issues in question involve “slurs regarding the transgendered community”, “discussing a woman in a derogatory or sexual manner with other colleagues” and sexual harassment “in the form of unwanted advances, leering at parts of a woman’s body, and inappropriate comments in the office”.

Rocksteady Games has not addressed these claims apart from the newly released letter. The studio is also currently scheduled to unveil a new Suicide Squad game this coming weekend at the DC FanDome virtual event.