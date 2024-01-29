Rocksteady pulls ‘Suicide Squad’ an hour into early access over auto-complete bug

Rocksteady Studios has been forced to take Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League offline, less than an hour after it was launched in early access.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is due for release February 2 via PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Steam but players who purchased the more expensive deluxe edition can access the game 72 hours early.

That early access window opened earlier today (January 29), starting with players in New Zealand, but the game was quickly taken offline due to a bug. When some players logged in for the very first time, they found that the game had auto-completed itself.

Posting on social media, Rocksteady wrote: “We’re aware that a number of players are currently experiencing an issue whereby upon logging into the game for the first time, they have full story completion.”

To fix the bug, the studio confirmed it would be performing “maintenance on the game servers” with Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League taken offline soon afterwards. “We expect this to take several hours and will update once we have more information. We apologise for the inconvenience,” they wrote.

It comes after developers warned fans to avoid “disappointing” narrative leaks. “We’re looking forward to players experiencing the story we’ve crafted in Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League. We hope everyone can play the game and feel each moment of the narrative for themselves. We can only urge you to try to avoid spoilers where you can.”

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Rocksteady had quietly added controversial anti-piracy system Denuvo to the game.

In other news, the team behind Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 has spoken about its “immersive combat” system that takes influence from Dishonored, Fallout, God Of War and Elden Ring.