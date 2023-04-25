ROG Ally specifications confirmed ahead of handheld PC’s May launch event

Republic Of Gamers (ROG) has revealed the specifications of the ROG Ally, an upcoming handheld PC that was announced earlier in the month.

The handheld PC will run on Windows 11 and use ROG’s Armoury Crate software to run games from a variety of storefronts in one place. As a result, the ROG Ally will be compatible with Steam, the Epic Games Store and Microsoft‘s Game Pass library; along with the likes of EA Play, Ubisoft Connect, and Battle.Net.

As for the ROG Ally’s specifications, ROG has revealed it will utilise the AMD Ryzen Z1 processor as its APU, which has been “purpose-built” for the handheld. In terms of games that buyers can expect it to run, ROG listed Hogwarts Legacy, Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Battlefield 2042 and Cyberpunk 2077 as examples.

The ROG Ally will weigh 608 grams and include a seven-inch touch display screen, which will run at 1080p in 120hz. Other specifications include a 512GB SSD with a MicroSD slot available to add more storage, 16 GB of RAM, and a dual-fan system.

A launch event is scheduled to take place at 3pm on May 11, where parent company Asus will share more details on the ROG Ally’s specifications and pricing.

In the UK, the ROG Ally will be sold exclusively through Currys and will come with a three-month subscription to Game Pass.

Ahead of its launch, Nick Hayden, head of gaming at Currys, has predicted the portable PC will offer “strong competition” to Valve‘s Steam Deck handheld, which proved hugely popular when it launched last year.

Last month, a designer at Valve revealed that fans should expect to wait years for a “true next-gen” Steam Deck model.

