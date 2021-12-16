Roguelike deck builder ‘Castle Morihisa’ hits Switch and PC early 2022

Smokingbear Studio is releasing deckbuilding roguelike Castle Morihisa on Nintendo Switch and PC in early 2022.

Castle Morihisa is set in a dark fantasy feudal Japan. Players will have access to over 300 cards to fight Yokai from Japanese mythology.

“Trek toward the ominous castle as one of four different classes: Monk, Samurai, Onmyoji, and Ninja, each with their own distinct deck of cards. Master the Monk’s Meditation and Mantra systems to stun foes and channel karma to bolster armour. Cut down enemies with the Samurai’s katana, employing Sakura and Retaliation for massive damage. Summon Shikigami spirits and leech life with the Onmyoji’s blood magic. Stalk prey as the Ninja and unleash Mantra Sign, Kunai, and Shuriken skills in devastating combos.”

After each battle, players will receive coins that can be spent at an in-game card shop. Encounters are randomly generated to ensure that each run is different. To help tackle powerful foes, players can commune with fallen warriors and harness their spirits to gain mighty powers. The goal is to reach Castle Morihisa, but each battle promises to be more challenging than the last.

Zhenghang Cai, game producer at Smokingbear Studios, said, “Castle Morihisa gracefully combines the challenge of tactical deckbuilders, roguelike mechanics, and Japanese folklore into a highly replayable package. With multiple characters, skill systems, and cards to learn and master, Castle Morihisa will challenge players on PC and Switch when it launches early next year!”

Thermite Games will publish Castle Morihisa, and a free demo is available to download on Steam right now.

In other news, Red Candle Games has revealed their next game. Nine Sols is a hand-drawn 2D action platformer with Sekiro-inspired deflection-focused combat.