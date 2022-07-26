‘Roller Champions” next season is being delayed – but Ubisoft isn’t cancelling it yet

After rumours circulated that Ubisoft’s free-to-play sports game Roller Champions was getting cancelled, the game’s official social media channels have put that to bed.

Initial reports of the game’s cancellation may come as a surprise to some, as the title only released in May of this year. The game’s Twitter account denied these claims yesterday (July 25), saying “let’s clear it out of the way first, Roller Champions isn’t getting cancelled, and Ubisoft fully supports it.”

That said, some changes are coming to Roller Champions as the development team says it has been listening to what players say needs improvement. This means that the current season Disco Fever is being extended, thus delaying the following season.

Advertisement

According to Ubisoft this will let the team push out a “cross-invite patch” which will be given a release date as soon as “it is validated and good to go.”

General fixes and responses to ongoing player feedback will also be addressed before the end of Disco Fever and the start of the following season. “We strongly believe, however, that before we release new content, we’ve got to do right by our players, hence why we are taking the time needed before we do.”

A delay to Roller Champions comes amid a number of other game cancellations and delays at Ubisoft, as Ghost Recon: Frontline and Splinter Cell VR were cancelled, whilst Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora has been pushed back into a 2023 to 2024 release window.

During the same quarterly earnings call that saw the above cancellations and delays, Ubisoft said another unannounced game had been delayed, and reports suggest that this was Assassin’s Creed Rift. The project is apparently running behind schedule and needs more time to be completed.

In other news, Call Of Duty fans will get a chance to win access to the Modern Warfare 2 beta next week.